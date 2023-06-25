Angola: Handball World Cup - Angola Face Kuwait Team

24 June 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan national junior men's handball team on Sunday, at 10 am, will play the Kuwait team, a game that qualifies for the 25th to the 32nd place of the 24th World Championship, which is taking place in Germany and Greece.

On Saturday, the Angolan team travelled to the northern city of Hannover, Germany, and on Monday they will face Costa Rica.

Taking into account the three defeats against the Faroe Islands (21-34), Spain (28-34) and Japan (32-33), the national team failed to get past the first round.

On Sunday, Algeria will play the USA, Saudi Arabia will meet Chile, Slovenia play Argentina, Morocco play Cuba and Norway play Greenland.

However, on the same day, there is the match between Poland and Libya, while Japan will face Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, Angola aim to achieve a better place in relation to previous participation, held in 2015, in Brazil. WR/VAB/MRA/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

