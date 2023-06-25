Tanzania: Relief As New School in Misungwi Starts Operation

Mwanza — THE first phase of Mwanangwa special girls' secondary school project in Mabuki Ward in Misungwi District is complete, ready for use starting next January.

The project worth 648.7m/- has been under implementation by Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) since April last year.

The project involves four classrooms, hostel, dining hall and 12 latrine pits, according to the District TASAF Coordinator, Ms Glory Buname.

"The implementation of the second phase is also about to kick off after the government offered more funds amounting to over 225m/-, for the construction of chemistry and biology laboratory facilities, as well as an administration block," she said.

According to Ms Buname, the implementation of the second phase will kick off anytime from now so that they can be ready for use by December before schools open next January.

Mwanangwa Village Chairperson, Mr Leonard Bukombe, explained that the project is being jointly implemented by five villages of Mabuki Ward through a force account approach.

At the beginning, he added, the new school will accommodate 80 girls, and number will increase as expansion of education infrastructure goes on.

"The available hostel is able to accommodate the school's first intake only. We need to expand it and put in place more classrooms at this school, which appears to be the saviour of our children.

Students used to walk over seven kilometres to and from the distant secondary school located at Mawe Matatu area, found outside the ward, a problem that forced some students to skip classes while others abandoned studies.

Mabuki Ward Councillor, Mr Malale Itonjo, commended the government's efforts, assuring that the school will be in use as per plan, since some stakeholders supported the initiative.

TASAF was also encouraging formation of groups consisting of beneficiaries that they could be supported in various income generation initiatives.

There are five groups at Mapilinga Village, Igokelo Ward, whose members benefit from entrepreneurship training, through which, they are to produce liquid and bar soap, as well as hand sanitisers and toilet detergents.

Nguvukazi Group Chairperson, Ms Muyanja Mafuru, said that they were carrying out massive production of soap, despite shortage of market.