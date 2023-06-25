Tanzania: Work Hard-Samia Tells Youths

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has told the Tanzanian youth to work hard in production sectors to improve their income and national economy at large.

"For the youth in agriculture, livestock, fisheries or trade they should be busy in economic activities in order to build strong economy for themselves and the nation," Dr Samia stated on Saturday as she arrived in Arusha City to officiate today's International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day which is nationally marked in the city.

Briefly stopping at Tengeru area to greet the residents, the Head of the State assured the gathering that the government has huge plans to serve the citizens, including searching for funds to implement various development programmes.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening while in Zanzibar President Samia challenged young people, particularly unemployed and fishermen to work hard in utilising the marine resources, including fishing to improve their income and national economy.

Dr Samia made the call when she graced the two-day 'Zanzibar seafood festival'- 2023 held at Kendwa Beach in Unguja North Region, where she handed over 40 Fishing Boats to 40 groups each taking 10.

"Use these boats to improve your income in fighting poverty at the same time contributing to the development of the country. There are a lot of opportunities still untapped in marine," Dr Samia said.

The Head of the State said the boats' beneficiaries will be monitored to ensure they use them to bring social and economic changes in the country as both governments, the union and Zanzibar, implement various programmes to benefit all citizens.

Tanzania has enormous water related resources: The lakes Victoria, Tanganyika, Nyasa and Rukwa accounting for about 37 per cent of the national area; a coast-line of 1,424 km and hundreds of islands in the Zanzibar archipelago.

The Blue economic agenda naturally became a top priority for both mainland and Zanzibar.

Not only this efforts will allow Tanzania to develop a sustain-able utilisation of its marine, lake and littoral resources, but the country could become a leader on the Blue Economy strategy over the next few years.

After the arrival at Kendwa tourist beach, Dr Samia also visited various booths of entrepreneurs and service providers from private and government institutions.

She also witnessed a group of young people as 'skydivers' who have been becoming famous due to their style of diving into the sea while waving and flying adverts, particularly about tourist attractions.

Mr Ayoub Mohamed Mahmoud- Regional Commissioner (RC), Unguja North Region was the chairperson of the 'Zanzibar seafoods festival' who informed the audience that it was the second event after October 2021.

"We invited Mama Samia because the festival has direct links with the royal tour programme which she initiated. We are getting good results from the royal tour," Mr Mahmoud said.

"The objective is to encourage young people to engage in sea or marine resources including fishing and marine products," she added.

According to the regional commissioner, the week-long festival preceded by its launch on May 18, this year followed by training of 400 entrepreneurs in the region.

It also features a race for fish-mongers using bicycles, Berge show at Forodhani seafront, and planting of mangrove trees in Mkoani, Pemba.

Zanzibar Minister for Blue economy and fisheries, Mr Suleiman Masoud Makame; and the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries in the Union government Mr Abdallah Ulega were also key speakers at the colourful event.

"We have many plans in promoting modern fishing and other marine resources through the value chain," Mr Ulega said as his Zanzibar counterpart Mr Makame urged fishers to cooperate in improving fishing and seaweed farming.