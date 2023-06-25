Tanzania: VP - Shun Unhealthy Lifestyle

Dodoma — THE Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango has called on Tanzanians to shun physical inactivity and sedentary lifestyle and instead engage in exercises to stay healthy.

Speaking during Bunge Grand Bonanza in Dodoma on Saturday, Dr Mpango said insufficient physical activity which leads to obesity is one of the major risk factors for deaths and spread of non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases.

"It is time we shun physical inactivity, sedentary lifestyle and engage in sports and physical exercises" said Dr Mpango, who had watched Members of Parliament and staff members of the National Assembly compete in various games including marathon, jumping, relay, football, netball, basket-ball, cards and others in the bonanza sponsored by CRDB Bank at St John Marie Secondary school grounds.

According to WHO, insufficient physical activity is the fourth leading risk factor for mortality. Approximately 3.2 million deaths occur per year and 32.1 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs).

It says not getting enough physical activity can lead to heart disease--even for people who have no other risk factors.

Physical inactivity can also increase the likelihood of developing other heart disease risk factors, including obesity, high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes.

Dr Mpango said promotion of sports was good for the nation as it promotes good health as regular physical activity helps to prevent and treat non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines NCDs Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sports also help to prevent hypertension, overweight and obesity and can improve mental health, quality of life and well-being.

He said sports also promote friendship, increase trade and jobs opportunities for the rapid increasing young population and boost economic growth of a nation.

Participation in sports promotes mental health and develops skills and knowledge. It also teaches team working and leadership skills, he said.

The Vice-President asked Members of Parliament to initiate seminars and debates on sustainable investments in sports and identify areas where Tanzania has competitive advantage.

"Bunge should help to cast the madman head curse," said Dr Mpango and asked Members of Parliament to support sports clubs in their regions.

He directed regional and district leaders to make sure all urban open spaces remained as planned.

The Chairman of Bunge Sports, Festo Sanga said the sports bonanza was aimed at improving health of Members and staff of Parliament.

CRDB's Managing Director Abdulmajid Nsekela congratulated Members of Parliament for fruitful debate on the proposed 2023/24 government budget noting it was good for them to participate in the sports bonanza after winding up the discussions on Friday.

He said they would continue to support Bunge Bonanza as part of their contribution to promote sports to members of parliament for their health's sake.

He said CRDB has been supporting various sports and games and the beneficiaries included Tanzania's football giants, Simba and Young African whom are supported by the bank in their anniversary ceremonies.