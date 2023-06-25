Tanzania: Us, Denmark to Scout Players in Arusha, Dar

Arusha — FOOTBALL scouts from Denmark and the United States of America will jet to the country in July this year in an endeavour to recruit young talents for full-sponsored scholarships abroad.

The scouts who will land in Tanzania for the scouting mission include the Young Boys Academy of Denmark, arriving in the country in early July and participating in a talent showcase event scheduled in Arusha from July 8th to 9th this year.

The event showcase will mark the first phase of the exercise, where they will work with the Future Stars Academy of Arusha to identify talented Tanzanian youths vying to be the future football stars.

"The Young Boys Academy of Denmark targets to recruit young Tanzanian footballers between 11 and 12 years old," the Director of Future Stars Alfred Itaeli clarified.

According to Itaeli, the training will be staged at the Arusha Campus of the United World College (UWC) East Africa in the first week of July.

The recruitment theme of the exercise is 'In Cooperating Sports and Education'.

He said, More than 100 young footballers in Arusha will attend the talent show in Arusha on July 8th and 9th this year.

Those who will excel in the exercise will be enrolled for studies overseas (Denmark and the United States) with a full scholarship. The scholarship will cover education, school fees, boarding and hostel, and sports training sessions.

On the other hand, the USA scholarships are for older boys, aged between 17 and 19, and include those who have completed Secondary and are ready to join colleges or universities.

"Recruitment will depend on the individual talents and capabilities in this category," Itaeli briefed.

After the Arusha sessions, the talent scouts from US and Denmark will travel to other regions, beginning with Dar-es-salaam and later elsewhere.

The ultimate teams' final selection will be staged in Arusha in September 2023.