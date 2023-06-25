Tanzania: 100m, 1,500m Races Light Up Umisseta Games

COAST Region stamped authority in the sprint and middle distance races after collecting 140 points in the ongoing Inter-Secondary School games.

The best ever performance, however, were new records in 100m sprint and 1,500m races, according to the event's coordinator, Robert Kalyahe.

Manyara took the second position with 112 points as Mara finished third with 110 points.

The UMISSETA Games Coordinator, Robert Kalyahe, said the overall winners had best performance in this year's games, leaving their challengers far behind in points gain.

"The difference between the winners and the runners up is 28 points, while the gap between the runner up and the third-placed is just two points, this made the games a big thrill," Kalyahe noted.

Adding, he said this year's games had proven successful as they drew a big number of participants with quality and had the best personal time compared to last year.

Last year's record for the 1,500m men's discipline was 4:04:86 minutes, while this year's record is 3:55:97.

Also, this year's 100m record for women set is 12:66 which is superior to 13:16 seconds recorded.

"I think one of the reasons for the improved quality of the athletes' performance was that they have quality running gear like spikes and superior running techniques," he said.

Kalyahe added that coaches from different regions had enough time to equip students with the rules and techniques, particularly in sprint.

The Deputy Director of Sports Development in the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports, Addo Komba, said it was a remarkable event as it developed talents of boys and girls aged between 14 to 20 years.

Such an investment in children promises a solid national team in future. They will serve well the nation in global games such as the Olympics, Commonwealth, and All-African Games.