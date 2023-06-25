Tanzania: Yanga Bank On Gamondi Experience

YOUNG Africans have described their newly appointed Head Coach Miguel Gamondi as a competitive trainer who is capable to drive the team further in the upcoming season.

The Argentinian tactician was unveiled during the club's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

He replaces Nasreddine Nabi who parted company with the club at the end of 2022/23 campaign after guiding the team to massive success, including reaching in the finals of CAF Confederation Cup (CAF CC).

According to Yanga's Media and Communication Manager Ally Kamwe who introduced the coach, said he has vast experience of African football a quality he insisted that will help them to do well in CAF Interclub Games next term.

"His remarkable CV of coaching different clubs in Africa is definitely a step forward that guarantees us of continued success next term and this is what we all expect to witness," he said.

Some of Africa clubs he coached are Wydad Casablanca, Mamelodi Sundowns, ASEC Mimosas, USM Alger, Esperance and Burkina Faso national team.

In another development, the club announced a 20.8bn/- budget for the 2023/24 season but, it said the current revenue collection that the club has will generate 14.8bn/- hence a deficit of 6bn/- will be felt.

This was disclosed by the club's Director of Finance Sabri Sadick who requested the management to find other capital generation options to cover the deficit.

In his response, the club's president Hersi Said revealed that the highlighted balance can easily be covered if members pay their membership fees amicably.

"In simple calculations, the said deficit of 6bn/- can be covered by 3,000 members if they can pay their annual membership fees that is why I insist that you should be paying that annual amount to help your club grow," Hersi said.

Also, the president disclosed that last season, the club used 2.8bn/- for bonuses to players as one of motivation means to encourage them work hard on the pitch.

He then revealed that Yanga have partnered with NMB, CRDB and NBC in a move to facilitate membership fee payment of their members across the country.

"These are three major banks in the country and they have branches everywhere...our members should visit any branch of these banks to pay their membership fee while those who are new will also get a chance to be registered," he said.

Again, Hersi narrated that plans are underway to create a proposal to be submitted to the three banks for the sake of supporting the club's stadium construction project at their headquarters located at Jangwani Street in Kariakoo, Dar es Salaam.

The guest of honour at the AGM was Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila who appreciated President Samia Suluhu Hassan's efforts to scale up sports in the country.