Sudan: More Than 2.5 Million Now Displaced or Refugees in Sudan

Geneva / Sudan — The number of refugees and people displaced due to the ongoing war in Sudan has risen to 2.56 million, according to the latest figures by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) released on Tuesday.

In its most recent Sudan Situation Report, the organisation states that nearly two million people have been displaced from war-affected states to other regions within Sudan, while nearly 600,000 people became refugees after crossing borders into Chad, Egypt, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and the Central African Republic.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the IOM reported that between June 15 and 17 alone, 15,000 people sought refuge in Chad due to escalating hostilities. Among those fleeing were 3,000 returnees, including injured people in need of urgent medical attention.

The report also shed light on the distribution of internally displaced persons within Sudan, with significant numbers recorded in Northern state (17.62 per cent), West Darfur (15.17 per cent), River Nile state (13.67 per cent), and White Nile state (12.52 per cent).

According to the IOM, 65 per cent of those who crossed borders are Sudanese nationals, while the remaining percentage consists of foreigners returning to their respective countries. The report further showed that among those leaving Sudan, 42.7 per cent crossed into Egypt, 25.9 per cent sought refuge in Chad, and 20.2 per cent entered South Sudan.

In the IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix, it was reported that as a result of repeated clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since June 16, 19,000 families have been displaced from seven camps in Tawila locality of North Darfur. Most people fled from the camps due to the escalating violence, seeking safety in Tawila and El Fasher localities in North Darfur, as well as North Jebel Marra locality in Central Darfur.