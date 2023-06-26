Sudan Clashes Resurge As Ceasefire Ends

Khartoum / Omdurman / Khartoum North — Renewed clashes in Khartoum and Omdurman resumed on Wednesday morning, following the end of Sudan's most recent 72-hour ceasefire between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Warplanes and the firing of heavy weapons were witnessed in Omdurman's neighbourhoods of El Fitihab and El Mansoura, as well as at the Engineers Corps base.

Battles between the warring sides reportedly also extended to the vicinity of Omdurman's highly contested radio and television headquarters.

Eyewitnesses reported heavy shelling in south Khartoum, adding that plumes of smoke could be seen rising from Khartoum and Khartoum North (Bahri).

According to reports, the SAF shelled the surrounding area of the Yarmouk military complex in El Shajara in south-west Khartoum, which was previously controlled by the RSF.

In a situational report by the General Command of the SAF yesterday, they state that Central Reserve Forces in Khartoum and Omdurman carried out a successful counterattack following the end of the ceasefire. The SAF statement alleges that 'rebels', referring to the RSF, reportedly used the 72-hour truce period to "commit atrocities on civilians".

The statement refers to various victories against the RSF, stating that they "carried out special operations" which "killed and injured a number of them", as well as destroying and capturing fighter vehicles, and shooting down a fighter drone.