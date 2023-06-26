Sudan Army-RSF Clashes Reported in South Kordofan Capital

Kadugli / Delling / Debibad — Residents of Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, reported fighting between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Thursday. People living in the southern part of the city already fled their homes on Wednesday, following battles between army soldiers and rebel combatants. South Sudan has closed the border with Sudan. Civilians are still allowed to cross.

"People living in the southern neighbourhoods of Kadugli fled to Keweik, east of the city, on Thursday because of heavy shelling between the army and the RSF," a source told Radio Dabanga on Thursday. "The shops at the Kadugli Grand Market were all closed while warplanes were hovering and bombing the area near the mountains."

On Wednesday, large numbers of people fled their homes in the southern part of the state capital because of fierce fighting between army soldiers and combatants of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) the day before.

"Many residents of Sama, Ombattah, Tamniya neighbourhoods and those living near the command of the 55th Infantry and Artillery Brigade fled their homes on Wednesday afternoon," the source said.

"Heavy battles took place between the SPLM-N El Hilu and army on Tuesday, "which led to the withdrawal of the armed forces from the joint base south of the city," he explained.

The Delling-Kadugli road remains closed, prompting travellers to take the road between Kadugli and Lagawa in neighbouring West Kordofan instead.

Sources noted MiG and Sukhoi air fighters flying above Kadugli and bombing of the areas near the city now controlled by the SPLM-N El Hilu.

Delling

The town of Delling witnessed cautious calm on Thursday morning following an attack by SPLM-N El Hilu fighters the day before.

"Fighting between army soldiers and rebel combatants broke out at dawn on Wednesday, leaving a number of dead and wounded among the two parties," Abdelrahim Kunda reported to Radio Dabanga. "No civilians were hurt despite the heavy shelling."

Yesterday afternoon however, the centre of Delling again witnessed fighting between the 54th Brigade stationed in the town and combatants of the SPLM-N El Hilu.

"Eyewitnesses living in Jebel El Desh neighbourhood said that three rebel fighters attempted to evacuate two of their wounded comrades," Kunda said. "In response, the army garrison began to shoot at and shell them."

Shop owners on Thursday morning closed their doors following rumours about the stationing of RSF soldiers east of the town. A large number of merchants transported their goods to their homes for fear of the market being plundered, the source added.

Government offices and banks remained closed, including the town's court, which has been closed for more than two months now due to the non-payment of the salaries of its employees.

Debibad

The RSF extended their control over Debibad on Thursday.

A listener reported from Debibad that the town witnessed a remarkable calm on Thursday and some facilities were back in service.

"An RSF force is roaming the streets of the town since yesterday without caring about any reaction of the army," he told Kunda. "After taking control of the army base near the village of Teiba, six kilometres south of Debibad, the RSF repositioned themselves in Dibebad and are treating their wounded in the town's health centres".

Residents of the town expressed their concern about the presence of RSF members in the neighbourhoods, "who may commit immoral acts". They said that a large number of families left the town and sought refuge in the nearby valleys for fear of attacks by the warplanes of the Sudanese air force.

During the past week, Debibad witnessed widespread robberies by groups of bandits roaming in the area.

Border with South Sudan

Al Sharq TV reported yesterday that the South Sudanese government has closed the border with Sudan.

In a meeting of President Salva Kiir Mayardit with military and security leaders in Juba, to discuss the situation in Sudan, it was decided to close the border for security reasons. Civilians are still allowed to cross.

On April 15, when the war broke out between the SAF and RSF, the government of Chad closed its border with Sudan.