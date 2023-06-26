Sudan: Fierce Fighting Continues in Sudan Capital

Khartoum / Omdurman / Khartoum North (Bahri — Intense fighting between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues in the Sudanese capital. Early this morning, clashes were reported in Omdurman. On Thursday, explosions rocked parts of Khartoum and Omdurman, while warplanes were soaring overhead. The RSF claims the downing of an aircraft of the Sudanese air force.

Early this morning, violent clashes were reported in the Omdurman neighbourhoods of El Mohandiseen and El Fitihab, and in El Abbasiya, Banat, El Morada, and near the Hamed El Nil cemetery in old Omdurman.

Following a 72-hour ceasefire, fierce fighting resumed in Khartoum and Omdurman on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, the battles intensified with heavy airstrikes. Listener Bashir El Sadig reported bombing of RSF sites in northern Omdurman, and explosions in western Omdurman and eastern Khartoum.

In a press statement yesterday, the RSF spokesperson claimed it downed a MiG fighter. "In a demonstration of assertiveness, the Rapid Support Forces courageously neutralised a hostile MiG warplane belonging to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) during a dramatic confrontation on Thursday morning".

The RSF further condemned the actions of the Sudanese army, linking them to "extremist elements associated with the former regime of dictator Omar Al Bashir".

According to the statement, "the SAF ruthlessly targeted residential areas in Omdurman and East Nile [in Khartoum North] earlier today".

The spokesperson also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in Omdurman's Ombadda Block 38, where "three families lost their lives and a local mosque was destroyed, resulting in the death and injury of worshippers".

On Wednesday, the fighting in Khartoum resulted in the death of 18 people and numerous injuries in the El Azhari and El Salama neighbourhoods. This particular incident marked the third-largest single-day killing of civilians in one area, according to the UN Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect.

The Sudanese Doctors Union reported repeated attacks on Soba Hospital in southeast Khartoum and the looting of hospital vehicles and other medical aids in recent days.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, as of June 17, 1,081 deaths and about 11,714 injuries have been recorded since the start of the conflict on April 15. However, the numbers could be much higher, in particular when reports about the violence in West Darfur are included. UNICEF has also received credible reports that as of June 6, more than 330 children have been killed and over 1,900 have been injured.