Sudan: SJS - 'Fate of Dozens of Sudan Journalists Unknown'

Khartoum — Journalists and media personnel have continued to be targeted for attacks and violations during the first half of the second month of the war that erupted on April 15 between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In their latest report covering the period from June 1 to June 15, the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate (SJS) reports a litany of violations across the country, and laments that the fate of dozens of journalists remains unknown.

Journalist Khalda El Lagani was arrested and interrogated by a unit of the military intelligence (SAF) at Argeen crossing border. In El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, journalist Zamzam Khatir was also arrested.

In White Nile state, journalist Salah Damba was harassed and in Port Sudan police officers assaulted journalist El Amin El Sheikh.

The fate of dozens of journalists in the states of Darfur remains unknown due to the Interruption of telecommunications services.

Travel ban

Military intelligence in El Gedaref seized the passport of Shawgi Abdelazim, a member of the SJS, and returned it to him after the expiry date of his visa to Ethiopia. Mawahib Ibrahim, who is also a member of SJS, was stopped at Riyadh airport and prevented from travelling to Cairo.

The war has displaced large numbers of journalists and many of them are still stuck at borders due to visa complications.

Houses Attacked

The RSF entered the house of journalist Mohyeldin Jibril and told his neighbours that they have instructions to burn the house "because it belongs to a reporter working for Al Jazeera," after a discussion with the neighbours they were convinced that the owner of the house was a correspondent for another channel, but they insisted on getting into the house and inspecting it and then left. They returned later and tried to steal his car.

The house of Nawal Shannan in Arkaweet neighbourhood was shelled and there were no injuries reported.

The RSF has invaded the family house of Khalid Abdelaziz in Khartoum 2 neighbourhood, since April 16 and it is still occupied by troops.

Press offices

Offices of Al Jazeera, El Arabiya, El Arby, and El Sharg which are located on El Sitteen Street in Khartoum were shelled on June 12, threatening the lives of those working there.

Earlier in May, the RSF raided the office of El Hirak El Siyasi newspaper in Khartoum and a Sudanese photojournalist was shot in the back.

Radio Dabanga reported on June 19 that two journalists were shot by snipers on El Sitteen street.

Violations

When fighting broke out on April 15, a BBC journalist was attacked and beaten in Khartoum while a correspondent and cameramen for El Sharg news outlet were detained for hours near Merowe airport in Northern State.

Since then, dozens more violations against journalists and other press workers have been reported in Sudan. In the second half of May only, more than 40 violations were documented, including enforced disappearances and raids.

Most of the media outlets, especially paper newspapers and radio stations, were forced to stop working completely in Khartoum and other cities due to the fighting and repression.

Radio Dabanga reported last week that journalists in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, are facing the biggest threat. "Journalists are subjected to death threats if they continue to monitor the truth and some of them have been illegally detained."

* Read the full report from the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate (SJS) here.