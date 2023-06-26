Rwanda Youths in Renewable Energy

opinion

Global challenges such as unequal economic development, poverty and lack of food security are increasingly seen as directly related to climate change, environmental hazards and demand for energy. Access to renewable energy is recognised as contributing substantially to sustainable development going forward and Rwanda has long acknowledged and recognised the need to develop a robust energy sector so that it can contribute to economic growth and development. The Rwandan government seeks to ensure the availability of reliable and affordable energy production that is also environmentally sustainable as this will contribute to the achievement of its national economic development agenda.

Despite this, Rwanda's energy sector is faced with various bottlenecks, key ones being private sector participation in the sector, inadequate physical infrastructure and lack of the necessary institutional and technical capacity. According to African Development Bank (AfDB) analysis of the sector, Rwanda needs to prioritise the following policy imperatives: development of domestic energy sources; the efficient use of energy; rationalizing energy pricing and subsidies; institutional development of the sector; and lastly, capacity building.

There is no debate that energy or power is a key deliverable in any economy which aims to achieve industrialisation led economic growth. Renewable energy has an important role to play in the power matrix. Renewable energy sources of solar and biomass have a huge potential which remain largely untapped. Accelerating the deployment of decentralized renewable energy must therefore drive future energy solutions. Renewable energy distributed through the grid as well as through mini-grids and off-grid installations will need to increase significantly in order to achieve universal energy access by 2030. Countries such as Rwanda with a large energy access deficit will need to introduce mini-grid and off-grid renewables in national electrification plans in addition to on-grid capacity, to enable a decentralized organization of the energy sector with clear energy access development targets.

To achieve the above, the financial landscape needs to shift towards unlocking local and community-driven financing available from the private sector to generate, distribute and sell decentralized renewable energy, especially in remote areas. For governments, this translates into a changing role from a direct provider of energy access to a facilitator of energy access, and introducing clear investment frameworks tailored to different renewable solutions, cost-reflective tariff settings, and dedicated funding facilities. This presents significant opportunities for youths in Rwanda.

Large scale on-grid energy production is less cost effective for providing access especially in rural areas, mini-grid and off-grid renewable energy systems are essential to achieving universal access by 2030. No country has gone from poverty to prosperity without providing energy in line with people's needs. Sustainable energy available in the right amount, at the right time, and at the right place, and affordable for all segments of society, can offer major social and economic benefits.

Rwanda's bulging youth sector needs to be included as key players in the renewable energy sector at policy level. The strategy must include access to land and capital for youths as key considerations. Renewable energy is capital intensive but has the potential to create an important number of indirect jobs in fields such as installation and maintenance activities, security of installations, research and development, teaching and training. There is a need to increase finance commitments for small-scale electricity projects compared to large- scale investments.

The opportunities for youth in renewable energy projects in which youth can play a pivotal role, among others, include;

Rural institutions i.e. schools, clinics

Essential power needs: lights, water pumping, water heating, medical refrigeration. Power for appliances /telecoms (computers, etc.). Mini grids roof top solar water heaters

Urban private households

Solar hot water, Solar PV lights, power for appliances (TVs, radios, charging cell phones) Stand-alone roof top solar PV, solar water heaters, ethanol gel stoves

Small /Medium Enterprises

Power for productive use (water for irrigation, welding, sewing machines) Mini-grids at growth /service centres. Stand - alone

Local authorities

Street lighting, traffic lights, power from biogas, power from municipal solid waste

Rural households

Energy for cooking, lighting, small appliances (radio, TV, cell phones) Solar PV /batteries/inverters

Telecommunications industry

Power for transmission /booster towers in remote areas. Solar PV /batteries/inverters

Independent power producers

Mini hydro, solar mini grids

Rwanda can indeed create new opportunities for youths in the renewable energy space by adopting youth empowerment a strategies which include;

Facilitate the access of youth to government loan facilities in the renewable energy sector

Mediate and facilitate access to by youth to government loan facilities provided for youth in the sector

Monitor and assist effective implementation of projects by youth who access the government loan facilities

Research and provide information to youth on renewable energy opportunities both in urban and rural sectors.

Create an information portal on opportunities in the sector

Hold seminars and awareness workshops on climate change

Publish articles on the sector

Establish youth in renewable energy networks for information dissemination and opportunities

Establish your entrepreneurship and business forum and networks in each province

Use social media to share on opportunities and information in the sector

Create access to funding for youth who wish to participate in the sector

Engage youth empowerment funds, banks and funders to facilitate easy access to capital for youth

Provide skills development and training in renewable energies to youth (green skills)

Establish green energy incubators to train youths on all related skills required for the sector

Partner with international companies/funders who wish to promote youth in this sector and Engage Climate change funders, NGOS and development partners.

In conclusion, a focused youth empowerment agenda has been adopted in agriculture, for example, but this needs to permeate every economic sector so that the economy can grow at its full potential and ensure universal access to affordable renewable energy to achieve inclusive growth.

The writer is an economist.