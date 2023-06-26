South Africa: King Misuzulu Calls for Removal of Guns From KZN Hostels

The Zulu King is worried about the killing spree that has seen many people lose loved ones in various hostels around Durban.

On Saturday, during a prayer event attended by different churches in KwaCeza, outside uLundi in northern KZN, King Misuzulu expressed his concerns over the availability of firearms being used to kill hostel dwellers.

"This is high time for a heavy police presence to remove guns from our hostels. People are being killed day and night with those guns. I am also worried about the safety of izinduna in our province as they are facing heinous killings. I call for swift justice for the killing of our traditional leaders," the king said.

News of murders at Glebelands Hostel in uMlazi, south of Durban, and in kwaMashu has shaken the nation, with more than 20 people killed since February this year.

In Gauteng, traditional leaders have tried to intervene in Tembisa, where about seven hostel dwellers from Nquthu and Msinga have died and others have been injured due to infighting traced back to taxi violence.

King Misuzulu also used the church gathering to ask congregants to pray for his traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

He said Buthelezi still has a huge role to play in the Zulu Kingdom and prayers for him were necessary. The church service was attended by various churches and regiments, including traditional leaders.

He assured congregants that the Ingonyama Trust land is not for sale and that he wouldn't betray his people.

KZN Sports, Arts and Culture MEC Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba told the church his department is planning to refurbish all the old properties where King Dinuzulu used to hold prayer meetings.