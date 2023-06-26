South Africa: A Missing Spy, a Death and a Fired Official - The Plot Thickens in Constantia Killings

analysis

Bulgaria's chief prosecutor has been forced out of his job weeks after he said he was the target of a plot involving Krasimir Kamenov, who was assassinated in Cape Town recently

The assassination of Krasimir Kamenov, wanted for crimes including murder in Bulgaria, and three others in Cape Town last month, has taken on a political hue.

This is because of comments about Kamenov made by former Bulgarian official Ivan Geshev and what has happened to Geshev's place in government. About two weeks ago, he was fired as Bulgaria's prosecutor-general.

Kamenov, his wife Gergana and two others, believed to be their employees, were assassinated in the upmarket Cape Town suburb of Constantia on 25 May. All four were shot.

Several other intriguing issues have cropped up in connection with the killings.

They include links to a developing global crypto fraud saga now involving a former Luxembourg government spy, who is apparently on the run. Daily Maverick has also reported that other wanted Bulgarian suspects may be, or may have been, in South Africa.

Murder, death and politics

One of them was Angel Hristov, who was wanted by Interpol for organised crime and extortion.

He reportedly died of a heart attack on 3 June, nine days after Kamenov's murder, after slipping back into Bulgaria.

Some Bulgarian media outlets quoted that country's interior minister, Ivan Demerdzhiev, as saying there needed...