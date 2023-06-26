Kenya: Sprint Rowing Team to Battle for Bronze as Women's Handball Side Face Tunisia Decider

Hammamet — Kenya will have a chance to win its first medal at the Africa Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia on Monday, with the handball and mixed rowing teams set to compete for podium places.

The women's handball team are already assured of at least a bronze, heading into their final match against Tunisia, while the mixed rowing team will take on Algeria in the third and fourth place duel in sprint rowing.

The duo of Diana Natecho and Harrison Malenga lost in the semi-finals on Sunday evening to the Moroccan team of Mraghi Ibrahim and Majdouline El Allaoui, and will now go head to head with Algeria in the bronze medal match.

The Algerians were beaten by hosts Tunisia, in the other semi-final.

"I think we have really tried our level best because if you look at our experience, this was the first time we were competing using this equipment. I want to laud our two rowers because I believe they have done very well," said coach Mathew Lidaywa, speaking after the day's events.

He added; "We are motivated by the fact that we are going for a medal and we will fight to get it for Team Kenya. I am confident that we have the ability."

Against Morocco, the Kenyan team struggled at the bend of the 250m turn back to shore, and that is where the North Africans took advantage with a quick turn and a back sprint to earn the win.

The Kenyan team timed 2:50.790 while the Moroccans had a better time of 2:33.860.

Earlier on in the quarters, Natecho and Malenga had shown their prowess with a well worked win over Togo's Tegla Louret and Kouhode Mahukpego. They timed 2:52.380 to take victory.

Meanwhile, the women's handball team would have assured themselves of either gold or silver on the penultimate day of handball action, but a straight sets defeat to neighbors Uganda complicated their chances

They remain second in the five-team round robin tourney, but a win for Uganda in their final match against Mali will see them drop to the bronze medal position.

If Kenya win against Tunisia, then they might gallop them for gold, depending on the average points difference.