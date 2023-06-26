South Africa: Win Back the Western Cape, Ramaphosa Tells Newly Elected ANC Provincial Leaders

25 June 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Velani Ludidi

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has shown faith in the ANC's overhauled Western Cape leadership, saying they must win back the province they lost over a decade ago.

The newly elected ANC Western Cape leaders face the mammoth task of uniting the party while also improving the party's fortunes in the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Delivering the closing remarks at the party's provincial elective conference on Sunday, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the new leaders could surprise many by winning back the province they lost in 2009.

"We need to fix issues inside the ANC so that it can be the leader of the society," he said.

"The renewal process is firmly under way. The fact that you were able to hold the conference, you are setting a good example. You are one of the last provinces to hold a conference, but you have shown that last can be the best."

Ramaphosa said the province had for many years been defined by disunity, which was why it took so long to convene a conference.

"Let's take what you have demonstrated here to our branches. We need to recover the ground we have lost in elections. We need to outline a clear path to achieve an outright majority in the Western Cape legislature and the Cape Metro. You have it within you, comrades. Surprise everyone, including the people...

