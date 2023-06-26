Zimbabwe: After Painting Harare Red, Chevrons Juggernaut Targets USA Scalp as Houghton Rings Changes

AFTER upstaging former World champions, West Indies Saturday, Zimbabwe will be aiming for a perfect record in the on-going ICC Men's World Cup Qualifier when they take on minnows United States at Harare Sports Club on Monday.

Buoyed by a spectacular crowd at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe claimed the scalp of West Indies by beating the Caribbean side by 35 runs.

The capital was buzzing as thousands made a beeline to Harare Sports Club in by far the biggest attendance at the venue.

So huge was the turn out that gates had to be shut out for some supporters before lunchtime with a fan park set up at the adjacent rugby field.

The Chevrons could not afford to drop a ball as they dispatched West Indies to progress to the tournament's Super Sixes stage.

With Monday's encounter being a dead rubber as USA are out of the tournament, Zimbabwe will be eyeing a clean sheet from Group A.

Zimbabwe cricket team head coach Dave Houghton

Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton says he will reshuffle his charges for an encounter against the Americans.

"Definitely we will see some changes. We have played the same side three games in a row. We probably would have changed the side if we did not have three days' rest between Netherlands and West Indies. But with only one day between now and our game against America there will definitely be some changes and one or two missing through injuries," said Houghton.

On an afternoon that required rise of heroes, Tendai Chatara raised his hand for the team.

Prior to the crunch match, Chatara had been on the receiving end of criticism over his performances in previous games.

Chatara had not taken a wicket in two matches, even against lowly ranked Napal, while he also struggled with his fielding, but the Mutare-born fast bowler quickly buried down noise against him as he took three precious scalps Saturday.

Houghton said he never doubted Chatara's exploits.

"One of the things I have learnt over the years is that you have to give people more of a chance especially your best players to perform. Everybody can go through a game or two without playing to the best of their ability. Tendai Chatara has been a senior bowler in this team over the years. He is still the best bowler," he said.