Kenya: It's the Ultimate Showdown - Who Will Be Crowned FKF Premier League Champions?

Nairobi — It is 2012 all over again and the champion of the 2022-23 FKF Premier League will be crowned Sunday 5pm, and the battle has thinned down to record champions Gor Mahia FC and holders Tusker FC.

Only a point separates the two sides on top of the log, K'Ogalo sitting top with 67 while the brewers are second with 66. Fate is in Gor Mahia's hands, after Tusker failed to take advantage of their defeat to Kakamega Homeboyz last weekend.

This is the same scenario as was in the 2012 season when Gor Mahia hosted Thika United at the City Stadium with fate in their hands while City Stars played Tusker FC at the Hope Centre.

This time round, Gor play City Stars at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, while Tusker FC will be away to already relegated Vihiga Bullets at the Mumias Sports Complex.

The brewers will be hoping for favours from City Stars, to hold Gor to at least a draw while they hope to beat Bullets on the road.

K'Ogalio will reclaim the title with just a win over 'Simba wa Nairobi', regardless of the result Tusker posts in Western Kenya.

If Gor drop points and Tusker wins, then the alemen will retain their crown, the 13th diadem in their name, with last season's conquest having been declared null and void by the Federation.

"We will just go there and do what we have to do and hope things turn into our favour. We cannot be cry babies and start wishing things go different," Tusker's skipper Humphrey Mieno said after their last match against Posta Rangers, where they were held to a 1-1 draw.

In the first leg, Tusker beat Bullets 2-0 in Nairobi while Gor Mahia beat City Stars 1-0 when they met earlier on in the season.