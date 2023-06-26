Kenya: ODM Wants Renegade MPs to Resign, Seek Fresh Mandate

Siaya — The Orange Democratic Movement party has challenged its renegade members of parliament who went against the party position and voted in favour of the finance bill, 2023 to resign and seek fresh mandate from the voters.

National chairman, John Mbadi said that failure to heed the call will force the party to institute disciplinary measures that will see ODM withdraw its sponsorship and kick them from the party.

Mbadi, who was flanked by a host of parliamentarians, mostly from Nyanza, was speaking at a public rally Kodiaga in Gem constituency after opening the party office and installing new branch officials, led by Nick Ochola.

He said that his office has received numerous complaints from members against errant legislators who betrayed the ODM cause.

Kitui senator, Enock Wambua who also addressed the rally, said it was an act of betrayal for a legislator to shift allegiance from the sponsoring party and continue clinging on the seat.

Wambua said the noble thing to do was to resign and seek fresh mandate and challenged renegade legislators to do so if they think their decision was popular.

ODM director for political affairs, who is also the national assembly minority leader, Opiyo Wandayi said henceforth, the party will deal with the renegades as the opposition and will not allow them to benefit from the party sponsorship.

Addressing the occasion, Siaya governor, James Orengo lamented that Nyanza, a region known for its steadfastness on matters politics, was slowly turning into the home of political sellouts.

Governor Orengo described those who voted in support of the finance bill as traitors who did not have the interest of the ordinary citizen.

The rally in Gem follows the recent voting for the bill in parliament where area member of parliament, Elisha Odhiambo and his Bondo counterpart, Gideon Ochanda voted in its support.

The move apparently irked ODM and Azimio la Umoja who were opposed to it.

The rally was attended by several MPs, among them Siaya senator, Dr. Oburu Oginga, Dr. Christine Ombaka (Siaya), Samuel Atandi (Alego/Usonga), James Nyikal (Seme), Peter Masara (Suna West), Aduma Owuor (Nyakach), Joshua Oron (Kisumu Central), Babu Owino (Embakasi East) and T.J Kajwang'. - Kna