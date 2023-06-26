Kenya: Khalwale Saves Lecturer's Life After Performing Two-Hour Surgery

Nairobi — Kakamega Senator Boniface Khalwale found himself in the familiar territory of the world of medicine after he was requested to perform surgery at Mukumu Hospital.

In an operation that lasted about 2 hours, the doctor-cum, politician, is said to have saved the life of Kisumu Polytechnic lecturer Sebastian Lidigu who was attacked by his son.

The victim sustained deep cuts on his head and hands and was bleeding profusely when he was rushed to Mukumu Hospital.

"Kisumu Polytechnic lecturer Sebastian Lidigu was this morning grievously injured after his machete welding son attacked him. Am glad to have saved his life after a grueling 2hrs 10 min operation at Mukumu Hospital," he tweeted.

He was educated at Musingu High School before proceeding to Kakamega Hospital for his A levels. He graduated from The University of Nairobi with a degree in Medicine in 1987.

He was posted as a medical officer in Kakamega, Kisii, Machakos Kirinyanga districts, and Nairobi at Kenyatta National Hospital.

He first ventured into politics in 2002 by winning the Ikolomani Constituency Parliamentary Seat on a NARC party ticket. In 2007, he retained the same seat on a New Ford Kenya party ticket.