Kenya National Highways Authority Urges Motorists on Naivasha - Nakuru Road to Use Alternative Route Due to WRC

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has attributed the heavy traffic congestion along the Norther Corridor to the World Rally Championship currently underway.

In a statement, the authority stated that the situation has been made worse by impatient motorists who are overlapping.

It however assured that traffic police officers are on the scene and are marshalling all efforts to alleviate the situation.

"Motorists are advised to exercise lane discipline ad avoid overlapping as they approach this section in order to avoid further congestion," the authority said in a statement.

KeNHA further advised motorists to use alternative routes.

"Motorists using the said section are advised to use the Naivasha-Olkalou - Ol Joro Orok-Lanet-Nakuru Road."