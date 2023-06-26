Kenya National Highways Authority Urges Motorists on Naivasha - Nakuru Road to Use Alternative Route Due to WRC

25 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has attributed the heavy traffic congestion along the Norther Corridor to the World Rally Championship currently underway.

In a statement, the authority stated that the situation has been made worse by impatient motorists who are overlapping.

It however assured that traffic police officers are on the scene and are marshalling all efforts to alleviate the situation.

"Motorists are advised to exercise lane discipline ad avoid overlapping as they approach this section in order to avoid further congestion," the authority said in a statement.

KeNHA further advised motorists to use alternative routes.

"Motorists using the said section are advised to use the Naivasha-Olkalou - Ol Joro Orok-Lanet-Nakuru Road."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.