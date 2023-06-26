Kenya: 93-Year-Old Man Returns Home After Going Missing for Fifty Years

Kisii — Jubilations rocked in Masabo village, Kiamokama ward in Nyaribari Masaba after a 93 year old man who left home 50 years ago found his way home from Makueni County.

Samuel Abuga left home five decades ago when he was 40 years old and never contacted his family and non knew his whereabout, his family lost hope while searching for him and thought he was dead.

During his home coming celebrations, his elder brothers said they lost hope searching for Abuga and thought he was killed during the Mau Mau times.

He said when they were dividing the ancestral land, they had to leave a small portion for him to build a house in case he came back.

"We recently got information that he resides in Makueni, we sat down and agreed to get him back home because this is where he belongs, "said Abuga's brother.

Enock Abuga , grandson said, he was sent to fetch him and when he went, he first informed the area chief whom together they interrogated him about his past his family and he found out he is his grandfather.

"We left for Kisii ,I informed people back at home who started preparing for his home coming ,"said Abuga.

During the celebrations, his granddaughter said she was married to this family and she was told tales of an uncle who disappeared from this family and never went back or contacted his family.

"I am happy to see him live. I only get tales of an uncle who left home for good, not even his photo was at home for his memories," said the granddaughter.

She says they were told he was dead, and even prepared for his burial but they never found his body.

Villagers conducted a feast to welcome him back home like that of a prodigal son in the bible where they ate, sang and danced to see him live.

Abuga said he went to search for greener pastures and he found his way in several places but finally resided in Makueni.

While in Makueni, he married three times and divorced ,he came back home without a family.