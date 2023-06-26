Kenya: Police Recover Vehicle of Missing Ex-Treasury Official

Nairobi — Police have recovered the car of former Treasury official Tom Fred Mokaya Osinde around Sikawa, Kilgoris in Narok five days after he went missing.

According to officers, the vehicle which had been vandalized was missing the number plates, battery and radio.

Police said there were some blood spots where the car was found on Saturday morning, but they still do not know his whereabouts, and his family is appealing for help to find him.

Osinde went missing on June 17 while traveling from his Nakuru home to Kisii.

He is the brother to Ken Osinde, the former Chief of Staff in president Ruto's office when he was the deputy president.

The late Osinde also served as Kenyan ambassador to Germany between 2010 and 2014.

Transmara West Sub County police commander Jamlek Ngaruiya said the public in the area informed the police the car was abandoned on the roadside.

"His family has identified the car and confirmed it belongs to the missing Fredrick Tom Osinde who stays in Ngata, Nakuru," he said.

He added that a missing person report was made to the police.

The family said they last spoke to him on, June 23 when he left home aboard the car.

The missing Osinde attended the University of Nairobi, where he studied economics.

After graduating, he worked for the Treasury Department for several years.

He was known for his expertise in financial management, and he retired from Treasury in 2010 to start his own business.

He is successful in business, and he eventually acquired a large property in Ngata, Farm, Nakuru where he settled.