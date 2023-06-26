Kenya: We Have Played Our Part, You Have No Excuse, Cheruyoit Tells President Ruto

Nairobi — Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruyoit has said the government has no one to blame in the event it fails to deliver to Kenyans following the passage of the Finance Bill 2023.

Cheruyoit applauded lawmakers for passing the contentious bill saying the Legislature had done its part and it was now upon the Executive to ensure service and development delivery.

"Since as lawmakers we have played our part, it is now for you to organize your team with the help of the Deputy President and Prime Cabinet Secretary," said the Kericho Senator during a church service in Kajiado attended by President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

President Ruto had urged Members of Parliament to pass the bill saying the tax proposals will enable the ruling coalition to deliver on its campaign pledges to Kenyans.

He insisted that Parliament will play its oversight role to ensure the government is held to account.

"The ball is now on your court. Now deliver to Kenyans. You now cannot tell Kenyans you do not have this or that. MPs have given you strength. They have given you the opportunity to serve Kenyans," said Cheruyoit.

"We will not entertain games. We want Kenyans to enjoy the fruits of their taxes," he added.

Cheruyoit advised the Head of State that anyone in his administration who include Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and senior government officials derail the government due to laxity and underperformance should be substituted.

"If you see an official is not working, just blow the whistle and substitute him and bring in a person who is able to deliver," he said.

Members of Parliament on Wednesday night passed the Bill.

The Bill passed after a third reading by the National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee chairman, Kuria Kimani.

It will now be sent to the president for assent after which the proposals will become law.

Among the key contentious issues in the Bill include the housing levy, which was amended to 1.5 per cent of gross pay from the initial 3 per cent, and Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products which was increased from 8 to 16 per cent.

The Finance Bill seeks to raise additional revenue in taxes in the region of Ksh130 billion to finance the Kenya Kwanza administration's Ksh3.6 trillion budget for the 2023/24 financial year.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party is expected to hold a public rally at the Kamukunji Grounds after Parliament passed the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, June 22, 2023, Martha Karua and other Azimio leaders invited Kenyans to a consultation at the Kamukunji Grounds on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.