Tanzania: Mashujaa Secures Premier League Seat As Mbeya City Exit

24 June 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

MASHUJAA have earned the 2023/24 Premier League promotion after recording a 4-1 aggregate win over Mbeya City from a two legged playoff fixtures.

The Kigoma based outfits produced a 1-0 win in the second playoff clash at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya on Saturday afternoon.

John Budeba scored the solitary goal in the 86th minute to enable his side cherish the important victory.

In the first leg encounter at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma, Mashujaa stamped a heavy 3-1 success.

They have joined other two championship league teams JKT Tanzania and Tabora United formerly known as Kitayosce to seal next season's league promotion.

It has taken Mashujaa 20 years to get back to the premier league contest.

For Mbeya City, it is their first time to suffer relegation since climbing in the top flight league in 2013/14 season.

