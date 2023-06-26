Uganda: UPDF, Police Put Up Breathtaking Aerobatic Displays At the Uganda Airshow

25 June 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

There was excitement at Entebbe International Airport on Saturday afternoon as the first ever Uganda Aviation Expo which also had an airshow climaxed.

With over 60 aircraft on static display and a number of exhibitors, the expo provided opportunity for members of the public to learn about the aviation sector.

On static display were aircraft including Uganda Airline's Airbus A330-800neo, police's state of the art P180 Avanti EVO II and UPDAF fixed wing aircraft as well as several other aircraft from private companies including Bar Aviation, MAF among others.

Airshow

Members of the public were left yearning for more as the UPDAF and Uganda Police airwing put up breathtaking aerobatic displays as the icing on the cake.

The UPDAF used its Sukhoi SU-MK30 fighter jets whereas Police used its Sokol W3A choppers.

These put up daring displays including low- level flying, formations, flipping as well as adrenaline pumping moments that left the audience thrilled and spellbound as the Police and UPDF pilots maneuvered their aircraft with precision.

Due to excitement, many members of the public were seen capturing these rare moments with their phones.

