Uganda: Mawokota Draws First Blood As Kabaka Opens This Year's Masaza Cup

There was excitement at the Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Saturday as Kabaka, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi officially opened the 19th edition of Buganda Masaza Cup.

Signing the official tournament ball and later kicking it, the Kabaka officially opened this year's tournament which brings together 18 counties of Buganda Kingdom that are pooled into three groups to participate in the games.

In the opening game, Mawokota drew the first blood when they beat Busiro, 3-1 thanks to goals from Abubaker Mayanja, John Innocent Kisolo and Calvin Peter Emayo, whereas Akram Muzanyi scored the consolation goal for Busiro.

Speaking during the function, Airtel Uganda Public Relations manager, David Birungi said, "As the tournaments official sponsors, we hope to give the players a platform to showcase their talent, football lovers and enthusiasts an opportunity to socialize as well as engage in business, among other activities on and off the pitch that enable socio-economic growth."

"We thank Buganda Kingdom for religiously ensuring that the Masaza Cup tournament is hosted annually year since its inception, and we promise to constantly support such initiatives where talent is nurtured, as well empowering the youth to use the platform to become the best talent in the football world or any other field they are passionate about."

Started in 2004, the Buganda Masaza Cup has grown to nurture several footballing talents in Uganda.

Buganda Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga hailed sponsors for investing into the tournament.

"I want to thank Airtel that over the years they have been instrumental in enabling us to consistently host the tournament. I want to appreciate them for their commitment

towards corporate social initiatives that improve the talents among the youth and the

livelihoods of our people in general."