Angola and Panama Boost Bilateral Cooperation

24 June 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Ambassador to Panama, Cândida Teixeira on Saturday in Panama, informed local businesspeople about the current business environment in Angola.

During the meeting which took place at the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama (CCIAP), the Angolan diplomat highlighted the establishment of new principles and general base of the private investment which provides advantages and facilities to the investors, the requirements for access, as well as the rights, duties and guarantees of private investors.

Cândida Teixeira, who is also Angola's Ambassador to Cuba and the Dominican Republic, has on agenda, while in Panama, to meet with the state and private institutions aiming to leverage and strengthen cooperation ties between the two states.

On his turn, the Chairman of the Panama Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, Adolfo Fabregas, expressed interest in maintaining more fruitful cooperation with Angola, hoping to receive an Angolan delegation to take part in EXPOCOMER PANAMA, one of the most prestigious trade events in the region, which is held annually and is scheduled for March 2024.

The multi-sectoral and commercial exhibition focuses mainly on the food, transport, logistics, textile industry, construction, technology, energy, chemical industry and other different service sectors.

The Panama Chamber is made up of 1,600 companies that are divided into 15 sectors of the national economy.

The diplomat, who is accompanied by the Defence Attaché, Tomás Imperial, and the first secretary, Helio dos Santos, also visited two of Panama's most prestigious universities. These are the Universidad Especializada de Las Americas (UDELAS) and the Technological University of Panama (UTP), the latter has two Angolan students.

In both institutions, the two countries plan to promote student and teacher exchanges.

Panama, which has the status as a transit country and made it a focal point for cultures from all over the world, is a country that links Central and South America.

It is the geographical setting for the Panama Canal, a work which facilitates communication between the coasts of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and which significantly influences world trade.

Every year approximately 14,000 ships from approximately 160 different nations pass through the canal. VM/MRA/jmc

