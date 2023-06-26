Africa: Egypt Coach - 'We Shall Find Solution to Our Scoring Problem'

The head coach of Egypt's U23 team has said they must work round the clock to find solutions to the scoring problem their team faced in the opening match of TotalEnergies U23 AFCON.

Egypt, the reigning champions were held to a barren draw by Niger in a Group B match played in Tangier.

"It is evident we had a problem putting the ball in the net. We have to work hard to find solutions to the scoring problem as we continue in the competition, » said the coach Mario Rogerio Reis Micale.

Micale said he is not worried about starting with a draw in such a competition because what matters most is how a team completes the tournament. "I once started with a draw with a junior team of Brazil, but we ended up winning gold,"said the experienced.

Despite the draw, the coach made it clear that he is proud of the performance of his team because they created scoring chances and also hit the post four times. "We need to look carefully at the remaining two teams we must face in the group so that we improve and get better results, "added the coach.

He also pointed out that his team must learn how to utilize the final third because there is no weak team in this competition.