Africa: Niger Happy to Hold Reigning Champions Egypt - Coach Yahaya

25 June 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Niger coach Zakariaou Ibrahim Yahaya has praised his players for their brave display that saw them hold defending champions Egypt at the on-going TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Morocco.

The debutants battled to a goalless draw against the title holders in their Group B match played in Tangiers on Sunday to open their campaign in a pormising fashion.

"In my opinion this result is very good because we played against a tough team that dominated play. Egypt were moreproactive and this forced us to change our game plan to defend deep," said Niger coach.

He also made it clear that although they created some few scoring chances, they were not sharp enough.

"This draw has given us good momentumand now we must prepare well for our next two games against Gabon and Mali," added coach Ibrahim Yahaya.

