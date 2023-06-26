Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON - Holders Egypt and Niger Play Out to Goalless Draw

25 June 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Egypt and Niger battled to a goalless draw in the opening Group B match at the on-going TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Morocco on Sunday.

Although the defending champions Egypt had promised to come all out and win their opening match, they found the match tough at the Ibn Batouta Stadium Tangier

The reigning champions came all out attacking in numbers, but found a well organised Niger team that defended well.

In the first half Egypt's captain Ibrahim Adel Aly Mohamed had two clear chances to score, but shot wide after 25 minutes. Later Mohamed also had his second attempt saved by the Niger goalkeeper Naim Attenhoven.

The debutant making Niger team that opted for a more defensive approach barely attacked at the Egyptian goal before going into the interval.

In the second half Niger's Mahamadou Moussa Ismael had an attempt at the Egyptian goal, but missed the target when he fired wide.

The two teams made some changes as Egypt continued to dominate play, but lacked the finishing touch in front of goal.

Egypt will return to action against Mali, while Gabon take on Niger in the two Group B matches to take place on June 28th.

