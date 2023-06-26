South Africa: Zille Accused of 'Keeping Files On Black DA Leaders'

Former DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has two days to explain his public outburst in which he labels party federal chairperson Helen Zille "the most racist person" he knows.

Bhanga took to social media on Saturday afternoon to express his frustration with Zille, accusing her of "keeping files on black people".

"Helen Zille is the most racist person. She's got a file of all black people. Yesterday I learnt how she got information to try to destroy the ANC. I'm hurt to know that she was working with the ANC against me."

Bhanga claims Zille was investigating him and other black members, saying he felt betrayed and hurt that his own party would go behind his back and allegedly investigate him.

He said he found out on Friday night that Zille was in Gqeberha to investigate how an ex-municipal official bought a house worth R6-million for him. "I have a very big house in Walmer, almost like Nkandla, and white people are jealous that I have such a big house, as a black man - that's why I'm being investigated."

"The level of her racism and jealousy is beyond me," Bhanga claimed. He added that after his outburst, he is aware the future of the party is uncertain.

"They will push me out, that post was not by mistake."

The DA provincial executive committee (PEC) held a meeting on Sunday where it was unanimously resolved to serve Bhanga with a notice of intention to suspend him from all party activities.

DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield said Bhanga was suspended pending the outcome of an investigation into claims of bringing the party into disrepute, among other transgressions of the DA's standard of conduct for its members.

"The intention to suspend Nqaba Bhanga comes after he publicly labelled another DA member (Helen Zille) a 'racist' and posted unfounded allegations against her on social media," he said.

The PEC has referred the case to the party's federal legal commission for investigation.

"The DA in the Eastern Cape is deeply disappointed by Bhanga's conduct, which is contrary to his previous commitment to non-racialism and the party."