Africa: TotalEnergies U23 Afcon - Egypt Captain Mohamed - We Must Improve in Next Matches

25 June 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The captain of the Egyptian team at the on-going TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 says they must improve in their next two group matches.

Ibrahim Mohamed was voted TotalEnergies Man of The Match said that after the goalless draw against Niger in a Group B match.

The midfielder insists they must get better in the next two group matches to maintain their hopes of reaching the knock-out phase of the tournament.

"It was a very tough opening match, but we have learnt our lessons and must come all out and try to get a good result in our next match against Mali," said Mohamed.

Egypt will face Mali in their next Group B match, while Gabon battle Niger on June 28th.

