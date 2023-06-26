Uganda: National Sports Bill to Be Reconsidered

25 June 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — The National Sports Bill, 2023 that President Yoweri Museveni did not assent to was referred to the Committee on Education and Sports for reconsideration.

The Bill which was passed 02 March 2023 seeks to create regulations governing the National Anti-Doping Organisation as an independent body to ensure transparency and prevent its decisions from being influenced.

The Speaker Anita Among in her communication on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 said that the President returned the bill raising concerns on several clauses.

"I have been advised that there are provisions that need to be reviewed to facilitate the proper regulation of the sports sector," the President's letter read in part.

The President noted that Section 32 (2) on the composition of the board should be amended.

He added the board should consist of the chairperson and other six members; a representative from the ministry responsible for sports, two representatives from any two traditional regions of Uganda, a representative of the National Sports Association, a representative of the athletes, a representative of the private sector and a person with experience in sports administration.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.