Somalia: Somaliland Troops Clash With SSC Fighters Near Lasanod City

Las Anod, Somalia — A fierce battle broke out on Sunday morning on the outskirts of Lasanod, the capital of Sool Region, which lies in north of Somalia.

The fighting between the Somaliland forces and the SSC-Khatumo erupted in different directions after the secessionists attempted to advance towards the city.

The residents said various types of weapons, including heavy artillery, were used and heard from the battlefields.

Somaliland forces have been carrying out attacks in Lasanod since early this year when they lost control, causing the casualties of nearly 200 deaths and thousands wounded.

Among the civilians killed were women, children, older people with health conditions, and healthcare workers.

The two sides have been preparing for war for the last time and Somaliland is trying to recapture Lasanod while the SSC wants to capture Gooja-Adde military base.

According to witnesses, significant damage has been caused to hundreds of civilian buildings including homes, mosques, schools and one hospital because of indiscriminate attacks allegedly by the Somaliland forces who have been trying to take over the town by firing rockets from military bases on the eastern side of the city.

Humanitarian groups have raised concerns that the displaced communities are living in dire conditions with inadequate housing and scarce medical supplies.

They are also subject to movement restrictions for safety reasons and are facing heightened eviction risks. An estimated 89% of those displaced are women and children.