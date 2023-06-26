Somalia: Somaliland Troops Clash With SSC Fighters Near Lasanod City

25 June 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Las Anod, Somalia — A fierce battle broke out on Sunday morning on the outskirts of Lasanod, the capital of Sool Region, which lies in north of Somalia.

The fighting between the Somaliland forces and the SSC-Khatumo erupted in different directions after the secessionists attempted to advance towards the city.

The residents said various types of weapons, including heavy artillery, were used and heard from the battlefields.

Somaliland forces have been carrying out attacks in Lasanod since early this year when they lost control, causing the casualties of nearly 200 deaths and thousands wounded.

Among the civilians killed were women, children, older people with health conditions, and healthcare workers.

The two sides have been preparing for war for the last time and Somaliland is trying to recapture Lasanod while the SSC wants to capture Gooja-Adde military base.

According to witnesses, significant damage has been caused to hundreds of civilian buildings including homes, mosques, schools and one hospital because of indiscriminate attacks allegedly by the Somaliland forces who have been trying to take over the town by firing rockets from military bases on the eastern side of the city.

Humanitarian groups have raised concerns that the displaced communities are living in dire conditions with inadequate housing and scarce medical supplies.

They are also subject to movement restrictions for safety reasons and are facing heightened eviction risks. An estimated 89% of those displaced are women and children.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.