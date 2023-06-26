Kenya Leads Global Tiktok Usage

Kenya has emerged as the global leader in TikTok usage, according to the latest Reuters Institute Digital News report for 2023.

The survey reveals that the East African nation accounts for 54% of TikTok usage worldwide, encompassing various purposes. Additionally, 29% of TikTok usage in Kenya is dedicated to news,

Thailand secures the second position in terms of TikTok usage, while South Africa claims the third spot, with 50% and 22% of usage for general purposes and news, respectively.

The report highlights the increasing influence of TikTok as a platform for news distribution, especially among younger audiences.

Facebook, which has traditionally held the top position, is witnessing a decline in popularity. However, users of TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat demonstrate a greater inclination toward following celebrities and social media influencers for news-related content, in contrast to Facebook and Twitter users.

Despite this trend, Facebook and Twitter still dominate the attention and conversations of users on these legacy social networks.

The research also indicates that audiences tend to selectively avoid news stories they perceive as depressing or anxiety-inducing, as they strive to safeguard their mental well-being.

TikTok continues to experience rapid growth and remains the fastest-growing social network, with 44% of users actively engaging with the platform. Notably, TikTok garners significant popularity among individuals aged 18 to 24.