Zimbabwe: Murder Suspects Nabbed at N'anga Seeking Cleansing for Killing Chinhoyi Man, Appear in Court

26 June 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

THREE men suspected of killing a 40-year-old Chinhoyi man were last week dragged to court following their dramatic arrest at a traditional healer's shrine, where they sought to fend off avenging spirits of the dead man.

Blessing Kandero (26) of Chitambo suburb, Chinhoyi, Tinashe Pamhidzai (20) of Illanga farm, Chinhoyi and Tatenda Mutamba (28) of no fixed aboard, appeared before Magistrate Shepherd Mjanja facing murder charges.

The trio, which was found in possession of dangerous weapons including an okapi knife, machete and catapults, allegedly stabbed to death Munyaradzi Mahwine of Gadzema suburb in Chinhoyi.

The suspects' clothes were blood-stained indicating they could have committed the offence.

The matter was moved to July 6, 2023 for routine remand while accused persons were advised to apply for bail at High Court.

The State's case, led by Tafadzwa Knight Rwodzi, is that on June 18, 2023 accused persons, acting in common purpose with accomplices Lazarus Machaya, and others only identified as Nice and Godknows, connived to use violence to steal from lone pedestrians at night.

The court heard at around 11pm, the six-man gang proceeded to a secluded place on the outskirts of Hunyani section, opposite Chafa bottle store and lay ambush.

The squad pounced on the passer-by, Mahwine and his unidentified colleague, and started manhandling the pair demanding cash, before stabbing the now deceased on right thigh once with a knife.

The victim started screaming thereby attracting the attention of police officers on patrol who rushed to the scene prompting assailants to flee into the darkness.

The cops found Mahwine unconscious while bleeding excessively from a deep wound.

He later died at scene before getting any professional medical assistance.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.