Zimbabwe: Murder Suspects Nabbed at N'anga Seeking Cleansing for Killing Chinhoyi Man, Appear in Court

THREE men suspected of killing a 40-year-old Chinhoyi man were last week dragged to court following their dramatic arrest at a traditional healer's shrine, where they sought to fend off avenging spirits of the dead man.

Blessing Kandero (26) of Chitambo suburb, Chinhoyi, Tinashe Pamhidzai (20) of Illanga farm, Chinhoyi and Tatenda Mutamba (28) of no fixed aboard, appeared before Magistrate Shepherd Mjanja facing murder charges.

The trio, which was found in possession of dangerous weapons including an okapi knife, machete and catapults, allegedly stabbed to death Munyaradzi Mahwine of Gadzema suburb in Chinhoyi.

The suspects' clothes were blood-stained indicating they could have committed the offence.

The matter was moved to July 6, 2023 for routine remand while accused persons were advised to apply for bail at High Court.

The State's case, led by Tafadzwa Knight Rwodzi, is that on June 18, 2023 accused persons, acting in common purpose with accomplices Lazarus Machaya, and others only identified as Nice and Godknows, connived to use violence to steal from lone pedestrians at night.

The court heard at around 11pm, the six-man gang proceeded to a secluded place on the outskirts of Hunyani section, opposite Chafa bottle store and lay ambush.

The squad pounced on the passer-by, Mahwine and his unidentified colleague, and started manhandling the pair demanding cash, before stabbing the now deceased on right thigh once with a knife.

The victim started screaming thereby attracting the attention of police officers on patrol who rushed to the scene prompting assailants to flee into the darkness.

The cops found Mahwine unconscious while bleeding excessively from a deep wound.

He later died at scene before getting any professional medical assistance.