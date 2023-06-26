Uganda: MP Kamukama Jailed for Six Months Over Shs69.1 Million Debt

25 June 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — The Chief Magistrates court at Mengo remanded to Luzira for six months, Bunyangabu Member of Parliament, Davis Kamukama to prison over a shs69.1 million debt.

Kamukama borrowed shs29 million from Dahu Investments Limited but because he failed to pay, the loan accumulated up to shs 69 million last week he was asked to at least pay shs10 million and pay the balance in instalments but failed to mobilize the funds.

He was however arrested and taken to court in Mengo where he was sent to Luzira.

"You are hereby commanded to receive Davis Kamukama into civil prison and keep him imprisoned therein for a period not exceeding six months or until the said order shall sooner be fully satisfied," the Mengo Chief Magistrate, Sharon Nuwaha directed.

Davis Kamukama who trounced former Defence Minister, Adolf Mwesigye in the 2021 general election was arrested from his apartment by bailiffs of Mutesasira Auctioneers.

