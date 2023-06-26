Uganda: Rwanda Development Board Signs Deal With Basketball Africa League

25 June 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — The Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) today announced a multi-year extension of their existing collaboration that will see the BAL continue to play games at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda each season, including the BAL Playoffs and Finals in 2024, 2026 and 2028. The BAL and RDB will also collaborate on youth development and social impact programs.

The extension will see "Visit Rwanda" - the country's marketing and tourism initiative - continue as a Foundational and Host Partner of the BAL. Through the agreement, Visit Rwanda will continue to be showcased on BAL team uniforms and at the BAL Combine.

RwandAir, Rwanda's national airline will continue as the Official Airline Partner of the BAL and facilitate travel to and from Kigali for select BAL teams and staff.

"The Rwanda Development Board, as a Foundational Partner, has been integral to the launch and continued growth and success of the Basketball Africa League over our first three seasons," said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall. "Coming out of our most competitive and compelling season yet, we're excited to renew our collaboration with RDB that will bring BAL games as well as youth development and social impact programs to Rwanda for years to come."

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.