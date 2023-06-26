Rwanda: Cricket - Ingabo Knights Crowned Elite Women's League Champions

The just-concluded 2023 Elite Women's League left Ingabo Knights crowned champions after finishing the campaign with an unbeaten record.

The league, which was in its second edition, is organized annually to create a room for more competitions for Rwandan female cricketers by bringing them together with top female cricketers selected from different countries in Africa in one league in order to raise their level of performance.

Some top players who traveled to Kigali with their respective countries for the just-concluded 2023 Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament stayed in the country to participate in the weeklong league which concluded on Sunday at Gahanga Cricket Stadium.

Some foreign top players who took part in the Elite Women's League include Kenyans Queentor Abel and Vanessa Adhiambo, Schadrack Tuelo from Botswana, Stephanie Nampiina from Uganda Luckie Piety from Nigeria and Sonua Khadka from Nepal.

The players joined Rwanda women cricket players and formed four teams which played round robin games. The team twice faced each other.

The four teams included Amasimbi Hawks, Ingenzi Heroes, Imena Herons and Ingabo Knights who eventually clinched the title after finishing the league without losing a single match during their past six outings. They walked away with a prize money of Rwf500,000.

Amasimbi Hawks emerged runners-up after winning three games and losing three from six matches and were awarded a prize money of Rwf200,000.

Queentor Abel was awarded player of the tournament after scoring a total of 118 Runs and picked 9 wickets in six innings. She added the prize to another player of the tournament prize she won during the 2023 Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament while playing for Kenya.

Meanwhile, Rwanda women's national team captain Marie Diane Bimenyimana was awarded the highest run Scorer of the tournament with a total of 153 Runs in six innings. She recorded the highest score of 53 runs.