Rwanda: Young Filmmaker Debuts Documentary on Refugees

interview

In an industry often criticised for its lack of diversity and representation, a radical film has emerged, challenging societal perceptions and shedding light on the harsh experience of millions of refugees worldwide.

'Born a Refugee but Never Think Like a Refugee', a documentary produced by Claude Niyomugabo, intends to challenge the prevailing stereotypes surrounding refugees and provide a platform for their stories to be heard.

This 30-minute visual documentary showcases the stories of adult refugees, children born and raised in camps, and prominent figures who were refugees in the past.

The project also aims to empower children born and raised in various camps worldwide, emphasising that their identity should not restrict their possibilities and encouraging them to aim for the stars.

Niyomugabo, 24, is a university student pursuing Bachelor's degree in law, in an interview with The New Times, shared insights, motivations, and hopes for the film.

Excerpts:

What inspired you to make this documentary?

Refugees have experienced persecution, violence, war, frustrations, and other inhumanities, which forced them to move from their homelands, so the goal was to restore their hope and challenge the prevailing stereotypes surrounding them and provide a platform for the underrepresented voices.

Equally, reminding people to understand that refugees are capable individuals, who deserve social justice while bearing in mind that they did not choose to be refugees.

What criteria were used to identify the people featured in the film, and what was the process of choosing their stories?

After I had submitted my proposal to the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA), I was given the green light. The next step was to find people in Kiziba, Mahama, and Nyabiheke refugee camps respectively.

The main purpose was to feature adults, children born and raised in camps, and individuals who were once refugees; the three groups of people share common experiences enough for powerful storytelling.

What strategies did you use to portray both difficult aspects of the refugee experience and moments of strength and optimism?

Notable figures featured in the documentary include President Paul Kagame, world-renowned physicist Albert Einstein, and footballer Eduardo Camavinga, who were all once refugees. The aim is to show that background does not define destiny. I want the viewers to see the humanity and resilience in each individual's story.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

What difficulties did you face while creating your documentary and how did you address them?

Filming in many different places and working with a wide variety of actors was very complicated logistically, as it necessitated financial backing; therefore, every available resource was utilised to make it possible.

We were dedicated to preserving sensitivity and respect towards the people whose narratives inspired our film, even if they refused our request. An authentic representation of them was essential.

What message or impact do you hope to convey to audiences?

Above all, we hope to challenge preconceived notions about refugees and inspire empathy, understanding, and actions towards creating a more inclusive and compassionate community worldwide.

Equally, encourage children born and raised in different camps around the world to bear with the ongoing situation, however, they should keep in mind that being a refugee should not hinder their passion and what they aspire to be.