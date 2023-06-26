Rwanda: Munyantwali Vows to Restore Ferwafa Reputation

Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa)'s new president Alphonse Munyantwali has promised federation members and football stakeholders to do his best to build Rwandan football around strong leadership and management as soon as he assumes office.

Munyantwali, who was running unopposed, was elected to lead the federation in the next two years during an extraordinary general assembly held on Saturday, June 23, at Lemigo Hotel, Kigali. He replaces outgoing Olivier Mugabo Nizeyimana who stepped down from the FA office in April citing personal reasons.

His election came just two months after he was appointed chairman of Police FC.

The former Police Chairman aware of the image people have on the FA amid a series of controversies that have rocked the Remera-based federation over the past couple but he is optimistic that, with the support of federation members and local football stakeholders, things can go back to order as long as football governance serves its purpose.

"My target will be focusing on leadership and management and I have been in it for a long time. I will give you the floor and space to reach the (executive) committee, share your ideas.... trust me, you don't have to worry about it," he said.

"We need to have a clear vision of our football, build together a good image of the federation as well as maintain partnerships we have built with our stakeholders from different parts of the world."

"We also need to promote our league and make it professional and we can only achieve it if we professionalize the federation's operations," he added.

The former governor of Southern and Western Provinces is not new in the world of football. He was the Mayor of Nyamagabe District when Amagaju FC got promoted to the topflight league in 2015.

During his tenure in office, the district was always supportive to the club until it got promoted to the topflight league.

Munyantwali believes in accountability with which he hopes his new office can achieve its purpose.

"The issue of accountability and transparency must be at the forefront of what we want to do and we also need to have sustainability which will make our football better. The ideas will be welcomed. I promise to keep my word," he noted.

Newly-elected executive committee

President: Alphonse Munyantwali

First vice president in charge of Administration and Finance: Marcel Matiku Habyarimana

Second vice President in charge of Technical Development: Richard Mugisha

National Teams Commissioner: Vedaste Ngendahayo

Medical Commissioner: Herbert Gatsinzi

Legal Commissioner: Claudine Gasarabwe

Security and Safety Commissioner: Louis Rurangirwa

Women's Football Commissioner: Ancille Munyankaka

Technical Matters and Development of Football Commissioner: Hamdan Habimana

Competitions Commissioner: Evariste Turatsinze

Marketing and Sponsorship Commissioner: Quinta Rwankunda

Finance Commissioner: Jean Marie Rugambwa