Western Sahara: President of Republic Supervises Graduation of New Batch of Fighters of Sahrawi People's Liberation Army

Martyr Wali School — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Brahim Ghali, on Sunday supervised the graduation of a new batch of fighters of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army from Martyr Wali Military School.

The batch bore the name of martyr Brahim Mohammed-Saeed Mohammed-Salem, where the celebration was marked by military parades attended by members of the National Secretariat of the Polisario front, the government, the General Staff of the Army and senior officials.

The graduates received a training period in accordance with the fully scheduled training program, where they conducted field exercises with high rigor and great discipline.

062/T