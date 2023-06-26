Western Sahara: IUSY Condemns Violation of International Legality By Moroccan Occupier

Panama — The International Union of Socialist Youth (IUSY) condemned, on Saturday in Panama, the Moroccan occupier's violation of international legality in Western Sahara, reiterating the Saharawi people's right to self-determination.

The delegations taking part in the closing session of the 35th IUSY conference, held in the capital of Panama, condemned Morocco's violation of international law in Western Sahara, through a recommendation formulated by the Saharawi delegation.

They also reiterated their support for UN efforts to decolonize Western Sahara.

In addition, the conference addressed a number of international issues, including global peace and security, and various other matters relating to IUSY member states.

In particular, it devoted a section to the Sahrawi cause, organizing an exhibition to promote Sahrawi culture.

It should be noted that the Saharawi question is of great importance to the International Union of Socialist Youth, as demonstrated by the numerous recommendations adopted at its previous conferences.

These recommendations essentially condemned the serious violations committed by the Moroccan occupier against defenseless Sahrawi civilians in the occupied part of Western Sahara, and reaffirmed the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination.