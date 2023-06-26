Africa: Cyril Ndonga - 'We Are Entrusted With a Mission'

As the dark horse of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco 2023, Congo prepares to face Ghana on Sunday at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.

Ahead of this first encounter of the Diablotins, coach Cyril Ndonga and Prince Sousou attended the customary pre-match press conference.

After being eliminated in the group stage of the African Nations Championship and losing in the quarter-finals of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations on penalties (5-4 to Tunisia), missing out on a historic qualification for the U-20 World Cup by a whisker, the Congolese team feels entrusted with a mission and has spared no effort to achieve it.

"We arrived in Moroccan territory with noble ambitions. We have been drawn into a tough group. We must fight match after match with the same determination. It is true that our U-20 team came close to a historic qualification for their category's World Cup. We have learned from that 'failure.' After the U-20 AFCON, we decided to work more on the mental aspect. The players are well-prepared for this new challenge," said Ndonga.

Having participated in the CHAN and the U-20 AFCON, Prince Sousou, the striker for the team, does not want to experience another setback and is motivated by the prospect of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"Our presence is not a coincidence. We know we can achieve great things. Going to the Olympics is more than a dream for all of us. Participating in the greatest sporting event on Earth will be a source of pride for our homeland. Our careers will take a new trajectory. However, we must not get ahead of ourselves. Tomorrow, we face a formidable opponent, and we must remain focused and keep our objective in mind," Sousou expressed.

Having defeated Tunisia and South Africa in the qualifiers for this tournament, two powerhouses of African football, the Congolese tactician refused to define his team's status in the competition. "We are neither challengers nor underdogs, nor favorites in this AFCON. That being said, we are aware of our progress and have strong arguments to make."

Ghana has been duly warned. The match kicks off on Sunday, June 25, at 4:00 PM local time at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.

This marks Congo's first participation in the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations.