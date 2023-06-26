Africa: Morocco Coach Issame Charai - 'World Cup Team Players Motivated Team'

The head coach of Morocco's U23 team has revealed that senior players who helped the country to reach the semi finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 motivated the team in their opening match of the TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The host nation fought back to defeat Guinea 2-1 in their opening Group A match in Rabat on Saturday.

Issame Charaï said they were encouraged by the public at the stadium and the presence of the semi-finalists of the last FIFA World Cup Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saïss, Munir Mohamedi, Azzedine Ounahi and Achraf Hakimi:

"They had lunch with us. They accompanied us throughout the day. It's a chance for the boys to have them by our side and listen to their advice. I liked this state of mind," added the coach.

"We conceded a goal at the worst moment, just before half-time. However, at no time did I feel my boys were disinterested in this game. In this kind of competition, winning the first game is crucial. We showed character and I am proud of the result of the match," he said.

The coach said they were tense during the first half, but settled later.