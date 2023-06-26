Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON' - Ezzalzouli Delighted Over Opening Win for Morocco

Morocco winger Abdessamad Ezzalzouli says they are delighted to have started their TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations on a bright note after defeating Guinea in their opening match on Saturday.

The Spain-based player was named in the named TotalEnergies Man of the Match following their comeback 2-1 win over their Group A opponents in the opening match of the competition.

Ezzalzouli, who plays for Osasuna, netted two goals from the spot to guide Morocco to the victory but admitted that their opponents were tough on Saturday night.

"I am happy to have won this first game at home. Guinea gave us a lot of problems because they were difficult to play in the middle and so we found more solutions on the sides," explained Ezzalzouli.

"This tournament is close to my heart. I was not very comfortable at the start of this encounter. Some things had to be digested. Now, with this victory, we will be more relaxed and show our true colors because we are hungry," he added