Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON - Congo Coach Ndonga Blames Team for Concentration Lapses

25 June 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Congo U23 coach Cypril Ndonga has blamed his team's defeat in the on-going TotalEnergies U23 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 to concentration lapses.

Speaking after his team suffered a 3-2 defeat to Ghana in a Group A match played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah sports complex in Rabat on Sunday, the coach said at this stage a team cannot afford to have lapses in concentration.

"We are at the Africa Cup of Nations. We cannot afford to have concentration lapses," said the coach who was quick to add that they will have no option but to fight on as the competition progresses.

Ndonga's team were trailing 3-0 down after 90 minutes of play before his players fought back to score two late goals in added time.

"I'm happy that my team scored. But we woke up in the last moments," he explained.

"We are in a very competitive pool. We have failed to win the first match and now we need to continue fighting because today we are disappointed, but tomorrow we will smile," said Ndonga.

After eliminating Tunisia and South Africa in the qualifying campaign, the Congo Brazzaville team arrived in Morocco with some level of confidence.

But they will have to put their act together when they return to action on Tuesday to face Guinea who also suffered a 2-1 defeat to hosts Morocco in the opening match on Saturday.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.