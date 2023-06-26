Kenya: Selection Panel on DPP Appointment to Be Sworn in Today

26 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A seven-member panel appointed by President William Ruto to conduct the recruitment of the next Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is due to be sworn-in on Monday.

Among the members include the Central Organization of Trade Unions secretary general Francis Atwoli, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Roseline Odede, Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission CEO Twalib Mbarak and Solicitor General Shadrack Mose.

Other members include Public Service Principal Secretary Mary Kimonye, Richard Onsongo and Bush Obwocha.

The recruitment process follows the exit of former DPP Noordin Haji, who left the position to become the new director general of the National Intelligence Service.

The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions is mandated with undertaking the prosecution of criminal matters and determines what charges should be preferred in a criminal case, among other duties.

